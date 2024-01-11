DC beltway closures planned during Woodrow Wilson Bridge maintenance. Here’s what you need to know.

Drivers on the D.C. beltway will experience closures late Thursday night into Friday morning while maintenance work is being done on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

Work on the stretch of I-95/I-495 across the bridge over the Potomac River will begin at 11 p.m. Thursday and is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. on Friday, January 12.

Transportation officials say there will be brief, periodic openings of the drawbridge, resulting in full, temporary stops in both directions of the Capital Beltway during the maintenance work.

The stops are expected to be 15 to 20 minutes in length and will occur several times overnight.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time overnight to accommodate the delays.