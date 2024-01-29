DC begins issuing fines for driving, parking in bus lanes

Starting Monday, if you drive, stop or park in a designated bus lane in the nation’s capital – you could get a ticket.

The new rules are part of D.C.’s Clear Lanes Project that aims to improve bus travel times and enhance bus stop safety.

Here’s how it will work. Metrobuses serving select routes have been mounted with automated cameras that will be used to identify illegally parked and stopped vehicles in dedicated bus lanes and bus zones.

The cameras will capture a brief video of the vehicle and an image of the license plate.

Phase 1 of the enforcement began in November of last year targeting drivers illegally parked or stopped in the area around a bus stop known as the bus zone.

Monday marks the start of Phase 2 which will focus on bus lane enforcement.

All bus lane and zone fines will be in the amount of $100.

Here is the Bus Lane and Bus Zone Enforcement FAQ from D.C.’s Department of Transportation:

Bus Lanes

Bus lanes are roadways designated for the use of public transit buses, typically marked by red paint and signage. Many bus lanes are active only at certain times of the day, as indicated by signage.

Unauthorized vehicles should not stop, stand, or park in a bus lane or enter a bus lane except to:

Enter a legal parking space;

Pull over for an emergency vehicle; or

Turn within 40 feet of an intersection or driveway, as typically marked by signage or dashed red road markings.

Authorized vehicles include the following:

Public transit buses, tour buses, school buses, and streetcars;

Bikes, e-bikes, and scooters;

Maintenance vehicles (DC or WMATA vehicles that are actively making repairs);

Emergency vehicles (while responding to an emergency); and

Accessible transportation service vehicles (wheelchair-accessible vehicles registered with a government agency or with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Commission that are actively transporting someone with a disability)

Bus Zones

Bus zones are areas along the curb within 80 feet of the approach side and 20 feet of the departure side of a bus stop flag, unless otherwise signed. Unauthorized vehicles should not stop, stand, or park in a bus zone except to avoid conflict with other traffic.

Authorized vehicles include the following:

Public transit buses and school buses; and

Maintenance vehicles (DC or WMATA vehicles that are actively making repairs).

More DDO information about the new program can be found online.