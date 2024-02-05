DC's 'BeDowntown' restaurant specials start next week

Get ready for a week of tasty deals in D.C.!

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office along with the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) announced the " BeDowntown Restaurant Specials ," starting next week.

More than 40 restaurants across Downtown D.C. will offer a variety of morning, lunch and happy hour specials through March 31.

"As more people come Downtown, we want people to explore all the fantastic businesses that we have here. We’re showing people that new, innovative businesses continue to open their doors in Downtown DC," Bowser said. "Whether you’re returning to an old favorite or trying something new, I encourage everyone to enjoy Downtown and to take advantage of these specials."

Additionally, 10 local coffee shops will offer a free cup of coffee to visitors each Monday between Feb. 12 and March 4. Participating coffee shops include:

Roasting Plant at 1211 Connecticut Ave. NW

Compass Coffee at 435 11th St NW

Compass Coffee at 1401 I St NW

Compass Coffee at 1301 K St NW

Compass Coffee at 849 18th St NW

Compass Coffee at 1703 H St NW

Compass Coffee at 650 F St. NW

Compass Coffee at 1023 7th St NW

Slipstream at 1201 New York Avenue

Slipstream at 1333 14th Street NW

Urban Roast at 916 G St NW

Urban Roast will offer the special from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and the rest will offer the special between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

"RAMW is thrilled to support Mayor Muriel Bowser’s latest initiative aimed at revitalizing downtown DC by encouraging local workers and visitors to enjoy the diverse culinary experiences our city has to offer," said Shawn Townsend, President and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST OF PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS