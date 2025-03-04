DC authorities set security plans as busy cherry blossom season approaches

About a million people are expected to flood the Tidal Basin to view the cherry blossoms and several agencies, including law enforcement, are working together to make sure everyone is safe.

Security at the Tidal Basin

What we know:

U.S. Park Police did not provide much information to FOX 5 when asked about security plans, only saying, "we don’t provide information on security for the integrity of the operation." But the National Park Service says they’re all working together to make sure everyone stays safe even if they’re limited on what they can share concerning those safety plans.

"We revisit our plans every year but, for example, we have used blocking vehicles for our larger events every year and without getting into specifics for operational purposes, we have been looking at events that have happened in New Orleans and elsewhere as we make preparations for this year," National Mall spokesperson Mike Litterist said.

The security plan is described as "an ever-evolving process every year" and U.S. Park Police work closely with their law enforcement partners. Law enforcement reminds visitors that, as always, alcohol, weapons and fireworks are not allowed.

When Is Peak Bloom?

Litterst says peak bloom is projected to arrive between March 28 and March 31, plus, seven to ten days of blossoms on the trees. Then there's also the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival, which will be held from March 20 to April 13, featuring events such as a kite festival, a cherry blossom 5K and a parade.

Peak bloom, when 70% of the blossoms have opened, typically occurs between the last week of March and the first week of April, according to the National Park Service.

The Yoshino cherry trees usually bloom for several days, with the duration dependent on weather conditions. Cool, calm weather can extend the bloom, while rainy, windy days can end it abruptly, NPS officials say. A late frost can prevent blooming altogether, they added.