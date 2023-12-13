DC armed robbery suspects in custody after crashing vehicle near Fort Meade: police

Authorities say three suspects in an early morning armed robbery in the District have been taken into custody after crashing their vehicle near Fort Meade.

D.C. police responded to the 2400 block of M Street around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a robbery. Officials say three suspects in a 2021 Silver Kia Sportage with South Carolina license plates fled into Montogomery County.

Officers in Montogomery County pursued the vehicle that crashed in Anne Arundel County near Fort Meade.

The three suspects were taken into custody around 3:45 a.m.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or if any weapons were recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.