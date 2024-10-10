DC area Red Cross mobilizes large command vehicles to aid Florida after Hurricane Milton

The D.C. area Red Cross is deploying substantial resources to Florida in response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

For the first time, the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Chapter of the Red Cross has sent both of its large command and control vehicles to a single disaster zone, underscoring the scale of the relief effort.

One of these vehicles, "Red Wolf," is a 40-foot mobile command center equipped with two extendable masts – one 50 feet high and the other 20 feet – capable of holding antennas and cameras.

The other vehicle, "Rollin Nolan," is 30 feet long and can be adapted for various uses. Each vehicle will be staffed by two drivers, reflecting the Red Cross's emphasis on flexibility in large-scale operations.

Additionally, Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) dispatched power crews to Florida on Wednesday. On Thursday, PEPCO will send 50 employees from Maryland and D.C. to support restoration efforts in Florida and North Carolina. Delmarva Power is also joining the convoy, sending crews to assist alongside PEPCO teams.

