DC 13-year-old charged with murdering father

Authorities have arrested a 13-year-old boy they say killed his father over the weekend in D.C.

Police responded to the 3100 block of 16th Street in northwest Washington around 8 a.m. Sunday where they found 41-year-old Travis Dash suffering from stab wounds. He died at the scene.

Dash’s 13-year-old son was arrested and charged with second degree murder while armed.

Investigators believe the stabbing was related to a domestic incident between the two.