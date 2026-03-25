Dayton Webber update: Authorities took arm prints of quadruple amputee charged with murder

The Brief Dayton Webber, a quadruple amputee charged with murder, had arm impressions taken instead of fingerprints during booking due to his condition.

Webber is being held in Virginia awaiting extradition to Maryland for the killing of 27-year-old Bradrick Wells.

Police say Webber shot Wells during an argument in a car, then drove off before the victim’s body was later found in Virginia.

A professional cornhole player and quadruple amputee charged with murder had his arm impressions taken in place of fingerprints, reports say.

What we know:

TMZ reports that when an individual is missing a limb and is being arrested for the first time, they take an impression of where the appendage ends.

Webber is currently at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail in Virginia until he is extradited to Maryland to face murder and assault charges.

The backstory:

Webber, a quadruple amputee and cornhole player, has been charged with the murder of 27‑year‑old Bradrick Michael Wells.

Webber picked up two witnesses from work in a vehicle, with Bradrick Wells already in the front passenger seat, according to charging documents. The documents state that, while driving, an argument broke out between Webber and Wells.

Two witnesses told police that Webber pulled out a firearm and shot Wells twice in the head during the argument. Webber then pulled the vehicle over and asked the passengers to remove Wells from the car, which they refused.

The two witnesses exited the vehicle and flagged down a police officer, the documents state, while Webber drove off with Wells still inside the car. A resident in Charlotte Hall discovered Wells’ body on the side of the road and contacted police.

Police say that Webber’s vehicle was later located in Charlottesville, Virginia, and Webber was found at a hospital seeking treatment.