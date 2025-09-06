article

Davey Johnson, the former Washington Nationals manager and three-time World Series winner, died on Friday. He was 82.

What we know:

Johnson died at a Florida hospital on Friday after a long battle with an illness, according to the Associated Press.

Johnson had a long MLB career, both as a player and a manager. He spent 13 years in the big leagues as a player, eight of those with the Baltimore Orioles, winning the World Series twice in 1964 and 1970.

After his playing career, Johnson went on to manage the Mets from 1984-1990, winning it all in ‘86. Johnson’s 595 wins as a manager is the most in Mets franchise history. He finished his career managing the Washington Nationals.

What they're saying:

The Mets issued a statement on Johnson's death on Saturday, highlighting his relationship with his players.

"He led with a quiet confidence and unwavering belief in his team, always caring deeply for his players both on and off the field," the organization's statement said.

Several members of that 1986 World Series team also shared their thoughts on their late manager.

Darryl Strawberry called Johnson, "the best manager I ever played for."

"He Let us do our own thing," Strawberry said. This is a sad day for the Mets and for the 1986 Mets family."

Keith Hernandez said Johnson "saved my career."

"He let me be myself on the field," Hernandez said. "He knew when to be tough and when to take it easier. It was a joy playing for him."

In a statement on X, Nationals owner Mark Lerner called Johnson a "world-class manager… But, most importantly, he was an incredible person."