Daughter pranks dad in hilarious TikTok lip-syncing duet

You’ve probably seen a lot of lip-syncing lyrics on the platform TikTok but you haven’t seen one like this!

Ella Mosca asked her dad to do a TikTok video to Journey's "Don't Stop Believin’” but he didn’t know was she had a surprise for him when it was his turn to sing.

She opens up the floor by lip-syncing lyrics into the retractable kitchen facet. She passes on the impromptu mic to her father, and just as his que comes up he squeezes the head of the nozzle a little too hard and water shots right into his mouth.

While he stands there recovering from shock you see Ella in the background hysterically laughing and jumping with joy.