Daughter of missing woman in condo collapse: 'I'm just praying for a miracle'

Rachel Spiegel, whose mother Judy is among the missing in the tragic condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, told "The Story" Friday that her mom is the loving cornerstone of their family and they're "praying and hoping for a miracle."

RACHEL SPIEGEL: Obviously, it’s very concerning and we’re heartbroken … It's extreme rain right now, and also thundering which doesn’t help the situation. You know, I spoke to my mom on Wednesday night. I spoke to her on the phone … She spoke to my dad. She spoke to my two brothers. Everybody said I love you, everybody said good night, which is very typical in my family. My mom was the key communicator. We’re praying and hoping for a miracle. My mom means everything to me and I need her in my life …

My mom was supposed to go to New York today. Timing is everything. We’re just heartbroken that this even happened. I’m having a hard time processing it all. I love my mom so much. She’s my favorite person in the world. She’s my best friend, and I'm just praying for a miracle …

My mom and dad bought the apartment about two days after my daughter was born. That was four-and-a-half years ago. At first, it like a second home for them. When COVID happened, you know, I work full time, and the schools were not open. They were virtual. I needed help at home with my daughter and my mom was my daughter's teacher, her chauffeur. [They] have a very close bond. The reason I’m leaving the beach and going back to my home in south Miami right now is because my daughter doesn’t know and we have to tell her something …

This is my dad and my worst nightmare. My daughter’s favorite person in the world is my mom. Obviously we don’t have answers yet. She needs to know that there was a problem in the building and there was an accident.

