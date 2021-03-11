Data firm: DC region saw biggest drop in traffic congestion last year

Mobility data firm INRIX says the D.C. region saw the largest drop in traffic congestion in 2020 out of some of the other largest U.S. cities.

A new report by the company showed that hours spent in traffic dropped 77 percent to 29 hours. The D.C. area went from the 5th worst to 12th worst city with the most congestion, according to the 2020 Global Traffic Scorecard released this week.

An electronic sign on the outer loop of the Washington Beltway displays a message about COVID-19 on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Of course, the change in traffic habits is due to the pandemic and in some cases forced options that allow some to work from home.

Topping the list of most congested cities this year are New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago and Boston.

New York drivers spent 100 hours in traffic, according to INRIX, down 28 percent from the previous year.