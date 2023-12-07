Dash camera video captures suspected Virginia drunk driver crashing head on into deputy’s cruiser

A suspected drunk driver is facing charges after authorities say he crashed head on into a sheriff's deputy's cruiser on a roadway in Virginia.

The collision that was caught on the deputy's dash camera happened on December 1 around 3 p.m. near West Catharpin Road and Dulin Lane in Orange County.

Spotsylvania Sheriff's Deputy Kreiter was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, John Anthony Fields, 57 of Spotsylvania, was arrested and taken to the Central Virginia Regional Jail. He faces multiple charges including DUI, reckless driving, and failure to drive on the right side of a highway.