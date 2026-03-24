Dash cam captures suspected DUI crash into deputy’s vehicle

The Brief A suspected drunk driver, 44-year-old Chastity Brown, crashed into a Culpeper deputy’s cruiser Sunday night while the deputy was transporting a suspect; the incident was caught on dashcam. Brown faces multiple charges, including DUI, failure to stop and refusal to submit to testing. The crash is part of a recent spike in impaired driving incidents, with several law enforcement officers injured in similar cases across the region.



A suspected drunk driver hit a deputy's vehicle in Culpeper Sunday night, and the incident was caught on camera.

What we know:

The crash occurred Sunday night around 7:30 on South West Street near West Chandler Street in Culpeper.

Dashboard camera video shows a vehicle approaching the cruiser, appearing to run a stop sign, then striking another vehicle before crashing into the deputy’s cruiser.

The deputy was transporting a suspect to jail at the time of the crash.

The suspected impaired driver, 44-year-old Chastity Brown, faces multiple charges, including DUI, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving with expired insurance and refusal to submit to breath and blood testing.

Big picture view:

It has been a difficult few days for law enforcement across the region, with three Maryland state troopers injured and one Virginia deputy escaping without injury after crashes involving suspected impaired drivers.

The three troopers were hospitalized and have since been released. In the Virginia case, the deputy was not injured and has returned to work.

One crash occurred in Prince George’s County and the other in Montgomery County. Both drivers were arrested and charged with suspected impaired driving.

"It’s something that we’re going to continue to see," said Captain Jon Kerns of the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office. "The best thing we can do on the law enforcement side is to push, ‘Drive sober.’ Get a sober driver. If you’re going to go out and drink, make sure you have a plan. There are services available to get a ride home. In this case, multiple people were affected."