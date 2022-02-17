Dan Snyder's River View Estate: A look inside the historic mansion

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder bought the most expensive house in the history of the D.C. area real estate market -- and the inside is just as stunning as you would imagine!

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

TTR Sotheby's International Realty posted an amazing video of the River View Estate waterfront mansion back in 2020.

"Sited on over 16 acres on George Washington's original Mount Vernon estate, this extraordinary waterfront mansion — known as River View Estate — represents one of the Washington Metropolitan Area's most desirable offerings," the listing said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

The home offers views of the Potomac River and has been completely reconstructed.

The video shows off the spacious interior of the home complete with a large home gym, spa-quality steam and sauna, and a private home theater. The video also shows a beautiful outdoor garden!

Advertisement

Snyder paid $48 million in cash for the River View Estate. The previous most expensive home sold in the Greater Washington area was a McLean estate purchased by the late AOL co-founder Jim Kimsey for $45 million, according to 'Washington Biz Journal.'