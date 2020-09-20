Dan Snyder to skip Washington game after COVID exposure

article

Washington Football Team Owner Dan Snyder will miss today's game in Arizona after recently coming into contact with a friend who tested positive for COVID-19.

The team announced Snyder's absence with a statement from Team Physician Dr. Anthony Casolaro.

Snyder's absence is a precaution. Dr. Casolaro said Snyder and his wife have both since tested negative for COVID-19.

Sunday marks the first Washington game Snyder will miss in 21 years:

In other team news, Washington Head Coach Ron Rivera told ESPN that he plans to receive another IV for his cancer treatment at halftime of today's game. Rivera also received an IV at halftime of last week's season opener against Philadelphia.

A spokesman for the Washington Football Team tells FOX 5 that it's a "possibility" but not "set in stone" that Rivera receives the IV during today's game.

