Maryland Gov Larry Hogan slams Cox as 'Q-anon wackjob' during crime presser

The day after former President Donald Trump announced his endorsement of Dan Cox for the Maryland GOP gubernatorial nomination, Governor Larry Hogan slammed the state delegate from Fredrick County as a "Q-anon wackjob."

READ MORE: Trump endorses Maryland gubernatorial candidate who called Pence 'a traitor' during Jan. 6 riot; rips Hogan

A far-right Trump supporter, the Frederick County politician’s notoriety expanded when he called former Vice President Mike Pence "a traitor" on Twitter amid the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Cox later apologized for the remark, saying he was unaware the insurrection was underway when he posted it.

READ MORE: Maryland Rep. Andy Harris prescribes ivermectin to patient diagnosed with COVID-19

"The voters of Maryland are going to make their own choice about who the next governor's going to be, and I'm pretty sure it's not going to be the crazy Q-Anon guy," Hogan said, taking a break from a press conference dedicated to battling surging crime in Baltimore.

The governor has made similar critiques of Cox in the past, calling him a "Q-anon conspiracy theorist" while telling reporters that the General Assembly may seek to censure Cox for the Tweet.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

During Tuesday’s presser, he pointed out that the rioters had erected a gallows. He also pointed to his friendship with Pence.

A moderate Republican, Hogan found himself often at odds with the Trump administration, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump endorsed Cox at the expense of Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz, whom he said Hogan had "handpicked" for the nomination.

Advertisement

The governor praised Schulz for her role in his cabinet, and described her as a friend.

