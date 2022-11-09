Dan Cox has not conceded to Wes Moore - but running mate Gordana Schifanelli offers congratulations

Republican Dan Cox - who was defeated by Democrat Wes Moore in Maryland's race for governor Tuesday - has yet to concede the election. But his running mate, Gordana Schifanelli, is offering her congratulations to the winning team.

In a tweet Wednesday, Schifanelli congratulated Maryland's next governor and his running mate Aruna Miller.

"Congratulations to @iamwesmoore and @arunamiller on their election victory and I sincerely hope they succeed in their promise to the voters that they will leave no one behind," Schifanelli posted around 9 a.m. the day after the election.

Gordana Schifanelli, running for Lieutenant Governor on the Republican ticket with Dan Cox, during a visit to Towson, Maryland. She is an attorney from Queen Anneâs County. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

According to Maryland's State Board of Elections, Moore and Miller defeated Cox and Schifanelli by over 300,000 votes.

By winning the race for governor, Moore will become the first Black man to hold that title in the state’s history. Miller, who immigrated from India, will be the first Asian-American elected statewide.