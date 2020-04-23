Dak Prescott's older brother, Jace, passes away at 31

article

Jace Prescott, Dak Prescott’s older brother, has passed away, the Dallas Cowboys confirmed late Thursday night.

A Cowboys spokesperson confirmed that Jace had passed away Thursday morning.

"It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today," the spokesperson said. "At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy."

Jace was a college star. He played offensive lineman for the NUS Demons from 2008 through 2010. Dak called him an inspiration for his NFL career.

Jace had recently joined Dak and their brother for a Campbell's Soup media campaign.

It's unclear how Jace died. He was 31 years old.

