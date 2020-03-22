D.C. reports 2nd coronavirus death

article

A 65-year-old woman is the second person to die from coronavirus complications in the nation's capital.

Local officials say the woman died at a local hospital Saturday night after being admitted with underlying health conditions.

“I am saddened to announce a second death related to COVID-19 in our community. The hearts and prayers of our entire city are with her family and loved ones,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement. “We are in a critical phase of this health crisis, and we need everyone doing their part to blunt the spread of the virus. We need people following the guidance of our public health officials, staying at home, and not doing anything to put themselves or our community at risk.”

Other details were not immediately available. Mayor Bowser says she will update the public at 11 a.m. Monday.

