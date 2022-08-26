Cumberland man arrested, charged with possession and distribution of child pornography

An Allegany County man has been arrested and faces child pornography changes after police say they were led to him during an online investigation.

Police say 42-year-old Cledith Polson of Cumberland was arrested Thursday after the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an online investigation over the summer involving the distribution and possession of child pornography.

Cledith Polson (Maryland State Police)

Authorities say they seized Polson’s electronic devices at his residence and found multiple child pornography files after a preliminary forensic review.

Polson is charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of distribution of child pornography.

He is being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.