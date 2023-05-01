Culpeper woman charged with meth distribution

Yvonne Hope Fisher, 55, was arrested on April 26 for an outstanding felony Probation Violation from the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office. During the search by Officer M. Healy, Fisher was found carrying a large tote bag with multiple suspected narcotics items and narcotic paraphernalia.

The Culpeper Police Department Street Crimes Unit assisted Officer Healy, and preliminary testing confirmed that the crystal substance was methamphetamine, and the white powder was baking soda, a common cutting agent for the distribution of narcotics.

The Culpeper Police Department charged Fisher with one count of felony Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I or II.

Fisher was held without bond on both charges at the Culpeper County Jail.

Culpeper Police Department Chief Chris Settle highlighted that the department has seen a disturbing increase in methamphetamine within the community and encouraged people to submit anonymous tips through their CrimeWatch website.