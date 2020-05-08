Crews search for body of fisherman who fell into Potomac River near Chain Bridge
WASHINGTON - Recovery crews are searching for the body of a fisherman who fell into the waters of the Potomac River Friday morning.
The incident was reported around 7:30 a.m. near Chain Bridge.
Witnesses say the fell from the rocks into the water and did not resurface.
After searching for over an hour crews transitioned from a rescue to a recovery mode.