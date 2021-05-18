Crews responding to fire at Springfield McDonald’s
SPRINGFIELD, Va. - Emergency crews are on the scene after a fire broke out at a McDonald’s location in the Springfield area.
Fire officials say no one was hurt in the fire.
According to Fairfax County fire and emergency officials, a mulch fire extended into the wall of the eatery in the 8000 block of Albans Road and onto the roof.
Smoke has also filled the interior.
This is a breaking news update – we’ll have additional details as they become available.