Crews investigate fire at Woodson High School in Fairfax

Fire crews in Fairfax, Virginia are investigating a fire at an administrative building next to Woodson High School.

The building, which is not part of the school's main building, is located in the 9500 block of Main Street.

Authorities say crews reported to the scene of the two alarm fire just before 5:30 a.m.

Crews fought the flames for about 3 hours, and finally got them under control around 8:30 a.m.

Fire officials say no one was inside the building at the time, and there are no injuries reported as a result of the fire.

They have yet to say what caused the blaze.

Crews will remain on the scene to continue monitoring hotspots.

This is a developing story – we’ll have additional details as they become available.