Crews begin to remove barriers around Lafayette Square near White House

Work crews are removing barricades and other barriers set up around Lafayette Square Wednesday.

The fencing and barriers went up after activists packed the square to protest police brutality in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

The Trump administration had reportedly backed off of plans to remove the barriers around parts of the White House and park

That massive fence erected around Lafayette Park had become a gallery of protest art with messages, posters and portraits.