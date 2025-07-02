The Brief Two tractor-trailers jackknifed on I-495 near Georgia Avenue early Wednesday. The crash caused a fuel spill and blocked multiple lanes, creating major delays. One person was injured; the cause of the crash remains under investigation.



Crash causes delays

What we know:

Two tractor-trailers jackknifed early Wednesday on the inner loop of Interstate 495 near Georgia Avenue, causing major delays and blocking several lanes, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 4:45 a.m. and resulted in one truck overturning and a fuel spill that left debris scattered across the roadway.

Fuel spill cleanup underway

Hazardous materials crews were dispatched to assist with cleanup. One person was injured, officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Crash involving 2 tractor-trailers snarls traffic on i-495 in Silver Spring (Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Service)