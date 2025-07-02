Crash involving 2 tractor-trailers snarls traffic on I-495 in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Two tractor-trailers jackknifed early Wednesday on the inner loop of Interstate 495 near Georgia Avenue, causing major delays and blocking several lanes, authorities said.
The crash was reported around 4:45 a.m. and resulted in one truck overturning and a fuel spill that left debris scattered across the roadway.
Hazardous materials crews were dispatched to assist with cleanup. One person was injured, officials said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
