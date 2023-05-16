Montgomery Co. convenience store robbery leads to police pursuit, crash in DC; 2 suspects at-large

Authorities are searching for two suspects they say were involved in a convenience store robbery in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning that led to a police pursuit into the District and a crash.

The robbery was reported around 3:15 a.m. at a New Hampshire Avenue convenience store. Officials say Montgomery County officers spotted a stolen minivan out of Virginia and pursued the vehicle into D.C.

Police say the crash happened around 4 a.m. near North Capitol Street between New Hampshire Avenue and Madison Street. Two male suspects fled the scene. A female was rescued from the crashed vehicle. She has been arrested.

Investigators are still searching for the two males suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.