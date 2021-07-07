Crash, downed wires closes portion of River Road in Bethesda

A crash that downed wires in Bethesda early Wednesday morning has left a portion of River Road closed.

The westbound lanes of River Road, between Little Falls Parkway and Dorset Avenue, have been shut down while emergency crews work to repair the damage.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this time. It is unknown how long the portion of the roadway in Montgomery County will stay closed.