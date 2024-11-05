Crash closes westbound lanes on I-495, leaves one dead and multiple injured

article

A fatal multi-vehicle crash on the westbound lanes of Interstate 495 at Route 1 has left one person dead and several others injured, prompting an extended closure of the highway’s thru lanes, Virginia State Police reported Tuesday evening.

The crash, which involved five vehicles, was reported to state police at approximately 5:33 p.m.

Emergency responders arrived to find multiple injuries among the occupants of the involved vehicles. Tragically, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

In response, crash reconstruction teams have been dispatched to the area, and authorities warn of an extended closure as investigators work to determine the circumstances of the collision. While the thru lanes of westbound I-495 are closed, the local lanes remain open, allowing some traffic to continue moving through the area.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes and exercise caution, as officials work to clear the scene and gather information about the crash. Virginia State Police are continuing their investigation, and further details will be released as they become available.