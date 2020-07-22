Coyote spotted on National Mall in DC

A National Park Service staffer caught a rare of glimpse on Tuesday, spotting a coyote on the National Mall in D.C.

Rarer still, the staffer captured a picture of the coyote as it loped by.

According to the National Park Service, coyotes are not unheard of in nearby Rock Creek Park, but they are an unusual site in East Potomac Park.

