COVID-19 vaccine debate continues across DC region; doctors stress importance of getting flu shot

In Virginia right now one group is trying to make sure the state doesn’t mandate a COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Meantime local doctors are saying this is not the year to put off getting your flu shot.

The nonprofit group, Virginia Freedom Keepers, has been protesting and created a petition after Virginia’s Health Commissioner said he would make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory. The group says they have more than 12,000 signatures and are asking state lawmakers to consider two bills limiting the Commissioner’s power.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

Mandate controversy aside, D.C. based Doctor John Dooley says he personally will be vaccinated as soon as it’s available.

Advertisement

At the moment though, Foxhall Internists, where Dr. Dooley practices, is focused on the influenza vaccine.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything You Need to Know

Dr. Dooley says in a typical year three quarters of a million patients are admitted to the hospital with influenza or a related issue. There are fears the addition of COVID could overwhelm emergency rooms.

The nurse in charge of the immunization clinic at Foxhall Internists recommends healthy people get the flu shot now. Pam Prindle says elderly or immunocompromised folks may want to ask their doctor about waiting a month to make sure the vaccine lasts through the end of flu season.

The flu shot takes at least two weeks to kick in. The flu season typically runs from October through April.

MORE RESOURCES:

Your coronavirus questions answered

Coronavirus: Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

How to help during the coronavirus pandemic