COVID-19 testing site opens in Woodbridge; no appointment required

Velocity Urgent Care opened a COVID-19 testing site at their Port Potomac location on Tuesday in Woodbridge. No appointment is required to get tested and patients can come from anywhere, according to the CEO.

On Monday, Velocity Urgent Care CEO Alan A. Ayers shared with FOX 5 that patients can just drive up to get tested and the "the majority of the process is completed while patients wait in their cars."

Ayers says results will be available within two to three days, or possibly sooner.

All major insurance plans, including Medicare, Medicaid, Tricare, and Veterans Administration, are accepted and no co-pays will be collected.

Regular testing hours at the site will be from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 16422 Navigation Dr., Woodbridge, Virginia 22191.

Velocity Urgent Care is in partnership with Norfolk-based Sentara Healthcare, which operates 14 urgent care centers in Hampton Roads, Southern and Northern Virginia.

Ayers says the health center launched COVID-19 testing in Velocity's Hampton Roads markets last week and then saw an opportunity to bring the testing site to Northern Virginia. He says their Port Potomac location was shuttered due to low turnout during the pandemic after initially opening in January.

"Our hope is to bring a service to the Prince William community, reopening our urgent care, and bringing our staff back to work. This is not a 'profitable' service given the cost of labor and that protective equipment is completely changed in between every patient exposure," said Ayers in an email.

