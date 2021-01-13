COVID-19 testing kiosks now open in Arlington County

A pair of new coronavirus testing kiosks are now open in Arlington County.

The two testing sites, located in the parking lots of Aurora Hills Community Center (735 18th St. S.) and Tucker Field at Barcroft Park (4200 S. Four Mile Run Dr.) opened Wednesday, Jan. 13.

The locations are both operated by Curative and will be open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tests are offered at no cost and do not require a referral.

Patients will use a mouth-swab test that is self-administered under the supervision of a Curative worker in the kiosk. Test results will be sent electronically within 48 to 72 hours.