COVID-19 takes toll on wedding industry

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on the wedding industry. Thousands of couples are left in limbo having to decide whether or not they should move forward with their 2020 celebrations.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Michelle Rotella and her fiancé Mike Vojtko, who happens to be a FOX 5 producer, had been planning their big day for a year and a half. They were supposed to get married May 30, but were forced to postpone.

"Not only were we going to have the wedding of our dreams, but we also had plans to go to Italy which has been on our bucket list for four years," said Rotella.

The couple did hold a small ceremony on their original date. But now, this bride to be may have to wait a little longer for the actual event.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

"We are less than 40 days away, and we still don't know if we'll be having a wedding," she said.

Advertisement

It's a question lots of brides are now having to ask themselves because of COVID-19.

"Postponing once was one thing, having to do it again I can't even wrap my head around that," said Rotella.

So FOX 5's Shirin Rajaee, whose 2020 wedding also had to be postponed, went out to check out a couple venues to find out what a 2020 wedding could look like.

"The weddings are gonna look a little smaller they're going to be a little different but the most important thing is to keep the warmth," said Kara Mayle, Tower Club Tyson's Corner GM.

Mayle says it starts with couples likely having to cut their guest list and spacing out tables.

"When you go into the reception where there used to be a table of 10 now might be a table of six, and a room for 150 is now for 75," said Mayle.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything You Need to Know

She adds her servers and staff will be wearing masks, there will be signage throughout the event reminding guests to keep a distance, and she says couples have to get creative when dancing on the dance floor. One bride had this suggestion:

"Group number one you're invited to come up and dance, so they engage different groups. That way they limit the number of people on the dance floor," said Mayle.

Another wedding and event venue, the rooftop of the International Spy Museum in D.C. that has panoramic views.

"Being a rooftop and being able to open all these glass pieces makes it super easy. Usually we can host 200 people standing in the space right now we're only offering up to 50. We want to make sure we're perfectly social distanced," said Spy Museum media spokesperson Aliza Ban.

One Maryland venue is even offering yellow, green and red wrist bands for guests that would show their level of comfort with hugging or getting close.

But restrictions or not, Rotella says she's not giving up on her special day.

"I got this dress for a reason and I'm wearing it. We deserve to have our moment as brides," she said.

Most venues FOX 5 reached out to, do not require masks but recommend them during certain parts of the wedding. Restrictions vary by state and change frequently. If you're planning a big event or wedding, check the restrictions of your state.