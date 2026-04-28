The battle over what is now being called the Trump‑Kennedy Center heads to federal court Tuesday, where a judge is expected to hear arguments in a lawsuit challenging both the planned name change and the lengthy closure.

READ MORE: Kennedy Center board votes in favor of 2-year closure for renovations

The Brief A judge is expected to hear arguments Tuesday in the lawsuit over the closure and name change. Congresswoman Beatty argues the plans resemble demolition and were not approved by Congress. Reporters saw water damage at the center, which is slated to close after July 4th.



The case stems from a suit filed late last year by Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, a former board member, who is seeking to stop the changes. Beatty argues the president’s plans resemble demolition more than renovation and says the moves were not approved by Congress.

Last week, reporters were given a behind‑the‑scenes tour of the deteriorating arts center, where water damage to the structure’s steel and boiler system was evident. Last month, the president’s mostly hand‑picked Kennedy Center Board voted to close the center for two years for repairs, and a judge ordered project plans be shared with Beatty.

Court to weigh Kennedy Center closure and renaming dispute

Neighbors have expressed mixed reactions, with many concerned for staff while others say repairs are needed. The center is slated to close after this summer’s 250th July 4th celebrations.

Beatty argues both the closure and renaming of the Kennedy Center, designated by Congress as a living memorial to President John F. Kennedy, are illegal without congressional approval.

The president has described the building as tired, broken and dilapidated, saying a complete renovation would reuse steel and some of the marble from the existing structure.