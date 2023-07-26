Couple files lawsuit after finding hidden cameras in Silver Spring Airbnb

A couple from Texas is suing a Maryland man after he allegedly planted hidden cameras inside the Airbnb they rented.

This lawsuit FOX 5 obtained claims an invasion of privacy.

Kayelee Gates and her fiancé Christian Capraro drove 23 hours from Texas to stay two nights at an Airbnb on Dale Drive back in August 2022.

As FOX 5 previously reported, they found out they were allegedly secretly being recorded.

"I went into pure panic, pure shock mode," Gates said.

Court documents reveal the couple "were intimate while in the shared bathroom" then "laid down on the bed, put a movie on and began to relax."

All of a sudden they noticed a smoke detector above the bed in the middle of the ceiling, and another one in the corner — which made them grow suspicious.

After taking it down, they realized it was actually a hidden camera.

The pair found an identical one in the bathroom.

"I definitely have had many cry sessions about it," Gates said. "Like, I can feel my heart start beating really heavy and fluttery whenever I start thinking about a situation. Whenever I start thinking about the situation – I get a little shaky even talking about it."

Kayelee was overcome with emotion, "embarrassment, humiliation, disgrace and loss of dignity," she said.

"At the time, I was gaslighting myself into thinking that I was making it up, that I was being overdramatic because this isn’t something you expect to happen to you."

She left the Airbnb to stay at a hotel with her loved one and immediately called police.

Officers then responded to the residence and discovered another video recording device disguised as a smoke detector in the basement where a different guest was staying.

"Now it’s a Pandora's box of uncertainty," said Dan Whitney, a Maryland attorney. "Once that box is open, once that recording is made, it’s impossible to know where it went, who sent it, has it been shared, has it gone on the internet?"

FOX 5 did try to get in touch with the property owner Christoper Goisse, but we were unable to reach him.

When confronted a year ago, he denied any wrongdoing.

Instead, he said he believed there was a "possibility" the guest may have planted the devices and then took them to police.

However, the lawsuit states he "refused to allow MCPD to search the bedroom where his twin brother Larry was staying, which had a locked door."

"Larry eventually emerged, presumably after taking the time to destroy evidence," the suit states.

"It gives me the heebie geebies not knowing if someone looks at me weird if there’s a potential they have seen it. That always lurks in the back of my head every time I meet somebody," Gates said.?

The Airbnb owner has 30 days to respond to this lawsuit and the couple is seeking 75,000 for the stress and strain this situation has caused them.

As far as Montgomery County police, they aren’t commenting at this time due to the pending litigation.

