County leaders, law enforcement agencies in DC’s surrounding suburbs prepare for Inauguration Day

FOX 5 has reported a lot about security threats in downtown D.C. near the U.S. Capitol and the National Mall, but what about the D.C. suburbs?

Are local law enforcement worried about any trouble away from the nation's capital?

About 30 minutes south of the District, FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports several law enforcement agencies in the suburbs are prepared to provide assistance at a moment’s notice.

Prince William County Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky says, "Constant communication is being maintained with our local, regional, and state partners in preparing to take the necessary precautions to ensure everyone's safety."

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler says, "As we speak right now, the Fairfax County Police Department, along with other county agencies, have not committed to send any officers to the District of Columbia on Inauguration Day."

Law enforcement agencies in other Virginia counties say their emergency management teams have started to closely monitor events leading up to next week's presidential inauguration.

Police departments and fire and rescue teams say system resources are committed to the safety of residents, business owners, and visitors.

In Maryland, St. Mary’s County says they’re not sending any assistance nor do they have any special preparations underway ahead of next week’s inauguration.

Charles County echoing that same sentiment.

