Could public school students have to pay to play sports? Stafford County Schools considering it

Rusted pipes, cracked tennis courts and aging buildings are plaguing Stafford County Public Schools’ campuses and FOX 5 has learned the administration could be soon turning to families for help.

The school district is floating the idea of charging students who participate in sports at least $200 per season to help address aging infrastructure, growth and declining performance.

"We’re currently 68th out of 132 in terms of SOL-test performance and simultaneously, we’ve gone from being the 79th worst-funded school system in Virginia to being the 111th worst-funded school system in Virginia," Stafford County Public Schools Dr. Thomas Taylor said.

FOX 5 has learned the money collected from student-athletes could go toward aging school buildings in need of repairs, renovations, and in some cases HVAC systems — a problem that has intensified over the last decade.

Dr. Taylor says the school district may have to take swift action to navigate several challenges.

But one Stafford County parent we spoke with hopes that doesn’t mean more money from her family.

"My kids are graduating. I’m toward the end of this curve but there are people who are at the beginning of this curve," mom Juliette Schweiter said. "We really have to get serious about how we’re going to fix our infrastructure, pay for our schools and make sure that all kids can compete and be part of sports teams. I mean, that’s really one of the biggest things in high school."

FOX 5 is told that the changes concerning students paying to participate in sports could go into effect as soon as the next season or next year.

Taylor says the district is going "day by day regarding some of these issues," including what can be fixed and what the district can afford to fix.