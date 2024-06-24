Could Virgina Gov. Glenn Youngkin be Trump's pick for VP?

There’s growing speculation in political circles that Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin might be on former President Donald Trump’s list of possible vice presidential choices. Trump has said he’ll reveal his decision next month.

Youngkin appeared with a bipartisan group of governors across the Potomac River at the National Harbor in Maryland during a Commerce Department trade event Monday and despite recent setbacks like the GOP losing the Virginia General Assembly elections, and the Potomac Yard arena deal collapsing, Youngkin is still viewed nationally as a rising star in the GOP.

Two weeks ago, Trump met privately with Youngkin at the Trump National Golf Course in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Professor Steven Farnsworth of the University of Mary Washington tells FOX 5 he believes Youngkin is a serious vice presidential contender.

"It makes a lot of sense for Glenn Youngkin, I think, to be considered seriously because THE key issue for Donald Trump in think is winning again," Farnsworth said. "It is important to note that Youngkin is an early endorser of the former President and has not done the sort of things to make an enemy of Donald Trump that some other Republicans in Virginia have done."

The governor himself steered clear of any VP talk as he delivered remarks at Monday’s trade event but did highlight his bipartisan credentials.

"Virginia is focused on getting things done and we don’t really fight about politics we argue about how best to serve businesses our workforce and the increasingly growing number of people choosing to live their lives in Virginia," Youngkin said.

Adding more fuel to the fire is the fact that Trump is expected to hold a rally in Virginia after Thursday’s presidential debate where he’ll reportedly be joined by Youngkin.

It will be the first time the two have appeared publicly together during the 2024 campaign. Some folks in Virginia tell FOX 5, they have mixed feelings on a Youngkin vice presidency.

"I think he’ll do a good job and hopefully he’ll pick a person a person that knows how to run a business," one Virginia resident told FOX 5.

"To me it doesn’t matter who it is. It could be the Governor but if you’re not forward-thinking for the people? Sorry," another said.

Youngkin described his meeting with Trump as a chance for their political teams to coordinate strategy in a state he calls competitive. Joe Biden won Virginia by 10 points in 2020, but two recent polls by Roanoke College and Fox News now show the state tied.