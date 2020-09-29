Coronavirus responsible for 31 Virginia prison inmates' deaths

Figures from the Virginia Department of Corrections show that 31 prison inmates with COVID-19 have died since the start of the pandemic.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Tuesday that the highest toll has been at the Deerfield Correctional Center.

It’s home to many geriatric prisoners and prisoners with chronic health problems.

The state has reported that 17 of its inmates have died. The facility has 265 active cases. They account for more than half the 474 known active cases in all the state prisons.

The 925-inmate prison is located east of Emporia in Southampton County.

Another outbreak is at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women. It has 115 cases.

