Coronavirus pandemic has sparked interest in online swinging, dating app data shows

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked a surge in online swingers across the country — with New York City topping the list, according to a report.

Threesome dating app “3Fun” reported a steady uptick in the number of messages sent between its 721,927 active users since lockdowns began in March.

“Social distancing makes offline meetings tough … That means most open-minded people are trying to meet new friends online during the pandemic,” spokeswoman Jennifer White said in a statement.

“Once the pandemic is over, they will finally meet offline for the first time and live out their fantasies together.”

And the best place to nail down a ménage à trois? The Big Apple, where 22,874 randy residents are active on the app, the most of any state.

And the number of messages sent per user in New York City between April and June was three times that of San Diego, the app reported.

Los Angeles was second with 12,228 users on the app and Houston came in third with 9,068. Other cities to make the top 10 in players included Chicago, Las Vegas and San Antonio.