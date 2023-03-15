Coppin State parts ways with men's basketball head coach Juan Dixon: report

article

Coppin State University has reportedly parted ways with men's basketball head coach Juan Dixon.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium tweeted that Dixon told them the news. Dixon is the partner of "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Robyn Dixon.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC -- Pictured: (l-r) Robyn Dixon, Juan Dixon -- (Photo by: Paul Morigi/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Juan has spent six seasons leading the program. He was a basketball star for the University of Maryland before playing professionally for the Washington Wizards.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 05: Juan Dixon #3 of the Washington Wizards handles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks on November, 5, 2003 at the MCI Center in Washington DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and Expand

Coppin State was 9-23 overall this season and ranked 6th in their conference.