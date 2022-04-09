Cooler Saturday with showers possible in the afternoon; big warm up expected next week

The D.C. region is in for another chilly weekend, but don't fret, a big Spring warm up is on the way next week!

Saturday will start off sunny, and chilly with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Some clouds will roll in during the afternoon along with hit or miss showers. The entire region won't be impacted by the rain, and Saturday will not be a washout as the sun will be mixing back in throughout the day. Thanks to colder air in the atmosphere, some of Saturday's heavier rain showers could feature a mix of rain and small ice pellets, called graupel.

High temperatures Saturday will stay in the mid to upper 50s, keeping the D.C. region cooler than the seasonal average of 66 degrees. Lows overnight will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Sunday should be dry, but temperatures will remain cooler. Sun will mix with some clouds and a gusty northwest breeze will keep temperatures in the lower 50s.

Despite the cooler than average weekend temperatures, the D.C. region may get its first real taste of Spring next week. Warmer air will stream into the region during the middle part of next week bringing with it several days of temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. There's even the possibility of a few lower 80s mixed in!

