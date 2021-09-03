Expand / Collapse search

Cool, clear Friday heading into mild Labor Day weekend

Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Weather
FOX 5 DC

(FOX 5 DC) - Some of the best weather follows the worst storms and we are getting a real taste of Fall this morning with cool temperatures in the 50s!

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

 

FOX 5 Weather forecast for Friday, September 3

Mike Thomas has the FOX 5 Weather forecast for Friday, September 3

The rest of the day is equally refreshing with full sunshine, light breezes and low humidity. Temperatures will top out in the mid-70s to 80.

The Labor Day Weekend is also looking terrific with temperatures between 78-85. 

FOX 5 Weather After the Game

Your FOX 5 weather forecast for Friday, Sept. 3.

MORE FROM FOX 5: Neighborhoods recovering after Ida tears path of destruction through DC region

There will be a few showers around on Sunday otherwise it’s a sunny and dry forecast as we warm into the mid-80s by Monday. Enjoy!