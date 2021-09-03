Cool, clear Friday heading into mild Labor Day weekend

Some of the best weather follows the worst storms and we are getting a real taste of Fall this morning with cool temperatures in the 50s!

The rest of the day is equally refreshing with full sunshine, light breezes and low humidity. Temperatures will top out in the mid-70s to 80.



The Labor Day Weekend is also looking terrific with temperatures between 78-85.

There will be a few showers around on Sunday otherwise it’s a sunny and dry forecast as we warm into the mid-80s by Monday. Enjoy!