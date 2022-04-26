Contact tracing 'no longer necessary' in Montgomery County Public Schools

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) has announced that based on guidance from the CDC and the Maryland Department of Health (MDH), universal contact tracing is no longer necessary in schools and childcare programs.

"While the virus continues to affect people in our community and across the nation, this change is possible because of the important work we have all undertaken to follow health guidelines, including vaccinations, that mitigate and minimize the spread of COVID-19," a release from MCPS reads.

Effective May 5, MCPS will no longer identify or individually notify individuals who are in close contact with students or staff members who test positive for COVID-19.

Messages will be sent out at the classroom, grade or school level as appropriate to inform the community of positive cases at individual schools.

Daily cases by school will continue to be reported.

MCPS says they will continue to work in collaboration with county health partners and, in the event of an identified COVID-19 outbreak, will conduct contact tracing and inform the school community of additional mitigation strategies, which may include mask-wearing and PCR or rapid testing on-site or at home.