Congressional Baseball Game: Republicans beat Democrats 13-12

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 40 mins ago
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - The Republicans held off the Democrats to win the annual Congressional Baseball Game Wednesday.

Republican Rep. Greg Steube of Florida hit an out-of-the-park home run in the third inning of the game at Nationals Park.

The annual game benefits numerous Washington, D.C. area charities.

Congressional Baseball Game back after missing year to COVID-19 pandemic

The annual Congressional Baseball Game for charity in Washington, D.C. is scheduled for Wednesday at Nationals Park a year after the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The game was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interest in the game and attendance at the ballpark has grown ever since the shooting at the Republican's pre-game practice in Alexandria four years ago.