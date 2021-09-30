Congressional Baseball Game: Republicans beat Democrats 13-12

The Republicans held off the Democrats to win the annual Congressional Baseball Game Wednesday.

Republican Rep. Greg Steube of Florida hit an out-of-the-park home run in the third inning of the game at Nationals Park.

The annual game benefits numerous Washington, D.C. area charities.

The game was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interest in the game and attendance at the ballpark has grown ever since the shooting at the Republican's pre-game practice in Alexandria four years ago.