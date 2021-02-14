Confederate flags banned at Daytona 500

article

NASCAR reminded racing fans on Sunday that displays of the Confederate flag are banned at their events, including the 63rd annual Daytona 500.

This is the first Daytona 500 where confederate flags are not allowed to be displayed on the property.

A sign outside of the Daytona International Speedway reads:

"The presence of the Confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. The display of the Confederate flag is prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties."

Last year, NASCAR announced it will ban the display of the Confederate flag at all of its events and properties.

The announcement came after Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. said he will be showcasing a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme during the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on June 10, 2020.

