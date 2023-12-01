Community reacts in the wake of two armed kidnappings in Northwest DC

Police in D.C. are investigating two robbery cases where they say victims were forced into cars as suspects stole their personal items.

The first case happened on Tuesday around noon on the 4100 block of Georgia Avenue NW. In that case, police said the juvenile male victim reported the suspects approaching him in a four-door Nissan. At least two suspects reportedly got out of the car and took the victim’s shoes and phone, forcing him into the car and took off with him in the back seat.

The victim was not hurt and the car was eventually located on the 1200 block of Delafield Place NW., according to police.

The second case happened on Thursday around 10 a.m. on the 6900 block of 5th Street NW. Police described this case as an armed kidnapping, as one of the suspects approached the juvenile victim with a handgun.

"The suspect ordered the victim into the vehicle. The suspects drove the victim around while they took property from the victim. The suspects then let the victim out and then they fled the scene in the vehicle," a press release from police states.

According to the police report, the suspects stole a phone, hoodie, and money from the victim in the 5th Street NW incident. On Friday, police released surveillance photos showing one of the suspects and the suspects’ vehicle. The victim in this case was hurt.

Jacqueline February owns Fourth Street Market, which is a block away from where the armed kidnapping happened.

"It’s not the worst neighborhood but the children, some of the children…you know, they really…need some improvement," February said. "Of course, not all of the children are from the neighborhood. Some come from the subway, some others. But I must mention, there are some good ones. Lots of good children, I talk to them."

February added, she would like to see more policing in the area.

"Stuff has happened in our neighborhood. My daughter, they took my daughter’s car. She was off loading groceries from there. When she went back, the car was gone," she said. "That, never happens…that I know of…in our neighborhood. It needs to be monitored by maybe police more often."

Luci Murphy visits the neighborhood often and said crime involving juveniles will require more than policing.

"The police are not the answer. We need a lot of, more recreation for the young people and psychologists for the folks who are suffering from depression and I think if our city leadership would come out and talk to people, they’d find out more than the police are going to find out," Murphy said.

Police told FOX 5 on Friday, they cannot definitively tie the two cases on Georgia Avenue NW and 5th Street NW to one another at this point. Both cases are under investigation.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or vehicle or who has knowledge of the incidents are urged to call (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.