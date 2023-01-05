Community raises money for 8-year-old shot in Northwest

A community is coming together to support the 8-year-old victim of Tuesday night's quadruple shooting on Georgia Avenue in Northwest.

According to D.C. police, two men jumped out of a silver or gray SUV at 6:00 p.m. in the 6200 block of Georgia and began firing at three men on the sidewalk. One of them was killed, two were injured, and an 8-year-old little boy was also shot. Authorities said the child is expected to be ok.

In response, the John Lewis Elementary School Parent Staff Community Organization is taking donations for the injured 8-year-old victim and his family. The boy is a student at the school, which is not far from where the incident happened.

Lisa Jackson, who has lived in the Northwest area nearly her whole life, is the founder of the organization. She doesn't know the boy or his family personally, but the neighborhood is known to reach out in times of trouble.

"Knowing that your community is rallying behind you, knowing that you've got this great support system that is truly there for you … You don't have to know one another in order to support one another," she said. "It's the human connection. It's the adage of it takes a village."

Jackson says the ongoing violent crime in D.C. is troubling, and she believes more neighborhoods need to look out for each other and take an active role in stopping it.

"There's been a drastic uptick in gun violence over the past couple of years," she said. "We need to bond together as a community in order to quell some of the violence that is happening."

The GoFundMe page states the child's family now faces hardships ahead in the recovery process. Their goal is to raise $10,000, but Jackson says she would be happy if they exceeded that.